Federal government rejected investment projects in the energy sector: Coparmex

The government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador rejected the investment projects contained in the third infrastructure package and which sought to participate in the development of the country’s energy sector, assured the national president of the Mexican Confederation of Employers (Coparmex), José Medina Mora.

In a meeting with the media, Medina Mora commented that businessmen presented the Third Infrastructure Package and that Andrés Manuel himself declined any project involving the energy sector, adding that there are currently 17 projects that were approved by the Mexican president.

“If investment in energy would be allowed, it would attract more investment, especially foreign investment, since many companies have the premise of using clean energy, which is not the case in Mexico,” said Medina Mora.

He added that this package includes the construction of bridges, highways and railroads, of which one project is already under development and the rest are in the planning stage and another part is in the search for licenses to operate.

“A good part of the projects are for solar and wind energy generation and were not authorized”, commented the president of Coparmex.

José Medina Mora added that the federal government must guarantee security to citizens in general and businessmen, in order to increase certainty and increase investment in Mexico.

Regarding Mexico’s economic closure in 2022, the president of the Confederation commented that the year is closing “better than expected” and that they estimate annual economic growth to be 3 percent.

“Inflation has been decreasing and that is positive,” said Medina Mora.

He added that in 2023 there will be great opportunities in the country and that they will benefit Mexico only if such capital injection is allowed.

