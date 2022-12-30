Everything is ready for the traditional “Paseo de Reyes 2023” in Campeche

The mayor’s office of Campeche, through the Directorate of Markets and Flea Market, began the administrative procedures for the delivery of around 600 permits for the traditional “Paseo de Reyes”, which in its 2023 edition will be held from January 4 to 6 next year in a stretch of a kilometer and a half of the 16 de septiembre avenue.

This was reported at a press conference given by Jorge Cauich Beberaje, deputy director of Markets, who explained that the delivery of permits began on December 26th and the first phase ended yesterday, December 28th, exclusively for vendors.

“Starting this Thursday, December 29 and until January 2, 2023, the delivery of permits will continue for both local and non-local merchants, and on January 4, new permits will be delivered corresponding to requests from citizens in general, which are being received at the offices of the agency, located in the main market Pedro Sáinz de Baranda,” he added.

He noted that the Paseo de Reyes has 1,453 spaces, distributed in approximately 600 permits, for vendors and non-vendors of the Municipality of Campeche, which will be installed on September 16th Avenue, starting at the Botanical Garden and ending at the intersection with Prolongación de la 61st Street, in both directions of the road.

He said that the closing of the avenue will take place on Wednesday, January 4, starting at 7:00 p.m., to begin with the installation of the stands, and they will be removed on Friday, January 6, at 1:00 p.m.

He mentioned that for this edition the cost of the permits is 350 pesos for stallholders and 800 pesos for non-stallholders, also included is 100 pesos for the payment of electric energy and 50 pesos for commercial garbage.

