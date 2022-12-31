Everything is ready for the Charro del Rosarito Tournament, the most important in Southeast Mexico

Tizimín has hosted year after year the best charrería event in Southeast Mexico.

Tizimin, Yuc.- Held within the framework of the Tizimín Kings Fair, the Charro del Rosarito Tournament celebrates its 14th anniversary, and the Pérez Arjona family, organizers of this magnificent spectacle, intend that this year will not be the exception to celebrate this sport considered cultural heritage by the UNESCO and continue captivating with the great Mexican traditions.

In a press conference held at the El Rosarito farm in Temozón, the brothers Santiago, Jezreel, and Salvador Pérez Arjona, accompanied by their mother Mirthea del Rosario Arjona Martín, informed that the tournament will take place from Thursday, January 5 to Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 11 in the morning, within the facilities of Rancho Rosarito located within Tizimín and access will be completely free, so all attendees will be able to enjoy the team competitions, with more than 20 confirmed, both local as nationals; as well as, a contest of skirmishes, Pialaderos, and free Coleaderos.

The official inauguration will be on Saturday, January 7 at 12 noon and will be attended by municipal and state authorities, as well as members of the Yucatecan Congress.

The first charreada will open with 3 teams, one of them being the local organizers “Los Charros de Rosarito”, made up of the Pérez Arjona brothers and who are three-time state champions and representatives of Yucatán in the national charros held recently in Zacatecas, where they finished in the place 31 of more than 220 participants. During the days of activities, there will be qualifying competitions, Sunday, January 8, when the finals of all divisions will take place in Tizimin.

Among the novelties that the tournament will offer visitors on this anniversary will be a concert and show by the Mexican singer and charro Diego Herrera, which will take place on Saturday, January 7 at 9 pm. Throughout the event, there will also be the participation of bands such as Tierra Nueva, Corona Verde, and Rancho Viejo, among others.

On the other hand, there will be a wide variety of activities and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy, including mariachi, band warfare, product sales, children’s areas, and food areas with seafood, meat, Mexican appetizers, and more.

The #1 charro tournament par excellence in the southeast is back and ready to receive all visitors who like to spend a few days full of emotion and tradition.

Also present at the press conference were the queen of the Yucatán Xmatkuil 2022 Fair, Aylin Alcantara; Arath Arceo, vocalist of Banda Rancho Viejo; Kathia I Queen of the Yucatan Association of Charros and Lourdes Marrufo, representative of the Rosarito skirmish.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments