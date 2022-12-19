Eventful weekend in Yucatán

Hundreds of material damages were reported in Yucatán as a result of several accidents in the state.
One of the accidents occurred on the Merida-Cancun highway, at the height of Xocchel, when a bus hit a motorist.
It was a Pegaso bus, which was traveling towards Cancun, however, when it reached Xocchel, it invaded the oncoming lane and collided with the compact car.
So far, the health condition of the occupants of the vehicle is unknown; however, there are reports of considerable material damages.
Accident on Merida’s Perifèrico highway
A man lost control of his vehicle and crashed it into a tree.
It is presumed that the man was in an inappropriate state, so he fled when he saw that he had crashed.
Elements of the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP) arrived at the scene, who were in charge of taking knowledge of the facts and reported that the vehicle was a total loss.
A third accident occurred in the city of Merida, when a man crashed his truck into a traffic light.
It appears that his partying cost him dearly, as it is presumed that he was in an inappropriate state when he crashed, destroying his vehicle.
It is worth mentioning that the state of health of the crew members involved in the accidents is unknown.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
CFE to invest 337 million pesos on seven infrastructure projects in Quintana Roo
The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will.
-
Las Posadas: rigorously observed festivities in Mexico
A traditional Mexican Christmas is filled.
-
NBA commissioner Adam Silver says Mexico City is a serious prospect for the league’s plans of expansion
NBA commissioner Adam Silver added some.
-
Places to visit in Yucatan this holiday season
Yucatan has a total of 106.
-
Governor inaugurates Dairy Collection Center in Candelaria, Campeche
With the objective of encouraging milk.
-
A reward for those who visit all the Christmas flower walks across the Yucatán
The Government of Vila Dosal invited.
-
“We thought it was going to be easier” AMLO acknowledges complications in bringing internet to remote rural communities
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of.
-
More uncertainty about the Maya Train Project in Yucatán
In the midst of scattered information.
-
Reasons why Yucatán is your best choice for vacations
This 2022 Yucatan has managed to.
-
New Airport Route of the “Va y ven” System meets the demands and needs of tourists
As part of the modernization strategy.
Leave a Comment