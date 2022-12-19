Eventful weekend in Yucatán

Hundreds of material damages were reported in Yucatán as a result of several accidents in the state.

One of the accidents occurred on the Merida-Cancun highway, at the height of Xocchel, when a bus hit a motorist.

It was a Pegaso bus, which was traveling towards Cancun, however, when it reached Xocchel, it invaded the oncoming lane and collided with the compact car.

So far, the health condition of the occupants of the vehicle is unknown; however, there are reports of considerable material damages.

Accident on Merida’s Perifèrico highway

Crashed vehicle, courtesy of La Verdad Noticias.

A man lost control of his vehicle and crashed it into a tree.

It is presumed that the man was in an inappropriate state, so he fled when he saw that he had crashed.

Elements of the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP) arrived at the scene, who were in charge of taking knowledge of the facts and reported that the vehicle was a total loss.

A third accident occurred in the city of Merida, when a man crashed his truck into a traffic light.

It appears that his partying cost him dearly, as it is presumed that he was in an inappropriate state when he crashed, destroying his vehicle.

It is worth mentioning that the state of health of the crew members involved in the accidents is unknown.

