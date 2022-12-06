“El Palomo”, a little dog who helped his owner return home after one week lost in the Sonora desert

A man, after being missing for several days in the municipality of Moctezuma, Sonora, was rescued thanks to his little dog named “El Palomo”, who located him and guided the authorities to him.

The Sonora State Prosecutor’s Office shared the story of “doggy love” that saved the life of Don Goyo, who had been missing for a week.

According to the report, it was the brown dog who intervened in the search, locating Don Gregorio Romero, 84 years old, in an unpopulated area, 3 kilometers from his home.

The elderly man was last seen in his home, located in the Cuervitos neighborhood, on the afternoon of November 27, and when he became disoriented, he could not return and walked lost. After being outside for a week, his pet found him, together with security personnel.

Ramona, the man’s niece, reported him missing on December 1st to the Early Attention Unit of Cumpas. According to the woman, the grandfather had gone to visit nearby towns for a couple of days, as on previous occasions, so she decided to wait, however, she was concerned because her uncle had had lapses of memory loss.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the search operations involved elements of the Ministerial Criminal Investigation Agency (AMIC), National Guard, Municipal Police, the Municipal Civil Protection Unit and even a trained search dog.

It was not until Sunday, December 4th, when Don Goyo’s pet, “El Palomo”, a two year old Creole breed, was located and led by the authorities among hills, paths and ravines.

Don Goyo was later transferred to a hospital of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) for dehydration and malnutrition, while outside “El Palomo” has been waiting patiently for him to be released so they can go home together.

It is estimated that the octogenarian will be in the hospital for several days to be stabilized.

“The unconditional love of his pet allowed Don Goyo to be reunited with his family again, because it was “Palomo” who led the authorities to where Don Gregorio was,” said the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office.

🟤 El amor perruno de “El Palomo”, salva la vida de su amo, Don Goyo.



Tras una semana desaparecido, “Don Goyo” fue localizado gracias a la intervención de “El Palomo”, su mascota, quién logró ubicarlo en un terreno despoblado, a 3 kilómetros de su casa en #Moctezuma, Sonora.1/5 pic.twitter.com/8cCbJXgoau — Fiscalía de Sonora (@fgjesonora) December 6, 2022

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments