EIGHTH EDITION OF THE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL OF MÉRIDA AND YUCATÁN KICKS OFF AT CINEMEX

The Eighth Edition of the Merida and Yucatan International Film Festival (FICMY) began with great expectations.

It was reported that from a call for more than 600 registered films, this year the selection is made up of 41 films in three sections:

11 feature films in competition in the Ibero-American Section.

23 short films out of competition from the Ibero-American Section.

7 invited international feature films.

The films will compete for the award for Best Music, Best Script, Best Photography, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Film.

The judges from the University Jury that debuts in this edition will represent the university community and they consider the inclusion of the new generations as a very important factor.

Also like each edition, the National Jury will award prizes of optimal recognition to the official selection in competition. From this jury they mentioned the actress Ana José Aldrete who has participated in several well-known films; Marcos Santuario, journalist, film critic and programmer for the Gramado Film Festival in Brazil; and the Writer, Director and Producer Lucía Carreras, whose films have been released at important festivals, such as the Berlin Film Festival and the Toronto Film Festival.

The programming of functions began on Tuesday, December 6th and ends on Sunday December 11th, at Cinemex Plaza Galerías – Mérida, thus being 80 functions during the festival.

FICMY has disseminated world cinema, has encouraged State film production, has provided professionalization values ​​and has been part of the growth of a film industry.

More than 60 countries have participated in the programming in these 8 consecutive years of the festival.

“The festival has had countries such as Italy and Australia as guests of honor with whom they have exchanged an impressive program, generating a link, not only cultural, but also as an artistic and cinematographic meeting point for Mexico and other countries of the world” , expressed Karla Paola Medina Contreras, director of FICMY.

The coordinator of the Festival’s University Link, Orlando Lara Ojeda and Rodrigo Sosa, mentioned that cinema is magic and therefore, one of the objectives of this festival is to share the magic with each attendee who enjoys the films to be shown during this week. It is worth mentioning that both are the ones who coordinate the University Jury and with them they carried out a route of films and the deliberation planning to award 21 prizes to the official selection.

For his part, Rafael Marín, Director of FICMY Programming, mentioned the importance of cinema in the State and that the program has national premieres.

During the Festival there were different social actors such as Emiré Negroe, Michelle Ayala, Larissa Escalante, Valentín Peña, Marissa Salazar, Liliana Duarte; and several university juries such as Gerardo Ocampo, Sergio Alatorre, Jorge Ojeda, Daniel Cura, Ivanna Lavalle, Paulina Gómez; and from the world of shows and entertainment such as Alberto Lavalle, Emmy Puerto, Carlos Vergara; who all the above praised the organization of the Festival and support the importance of art and cinema in the entity.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments