Drag Couture by Universidad Modelo

Last Friday, December 16, the Universidad Modelo presented the last fashion film of the year 2022, directed by none other than the sensation of the moment: The Drag Queens.

The iconic phrase “fashion is in the street“, by Chanel, is now valid in a time when multicultural trends converge with free and daring users, a perfect reason for the students of the fifth semester of the Fashion Design degree at the Universidad Modelo, to take up the Drag aesthetics to create high fashion outfits inspired by the four elements: air, earth, water and fire.

It was through the help of their teachers and coordinators that the event and the film was such a success.

A person who creates an androgynous character without having to imitate a woman or a man is called a drag queen. It stays in the androgyny of the human being and playing with platforms, wigs, hairpieces, helmets, feathers and accessories, always attracting attention every time they dress or create a costume.

The film was directed by @terricolamateur and @paulovlzqz, in charge of fashion design coordinator Jenny Fuentes (@iridiscente_asesoria) and professor Walter Vera.

The event was attended by university authorities such as the rector Carlos Sauri Duch, the director Carlos Sauri, the director of the school of design Cristian Aguilar Perera and the fashion design coordinator Jenny Fuentes.

The filming took place at the Meteorite Museum in Progreso, Yucatan, an excellent place to transport us to the iconic and unique world of Drag.

@venus_galaxy x Cristina Medina @alessiavitah x Valentina Hevia Earth

Photography by @paulovlzqz

@aura.scorpio x Heidy Vázquez @imperiamaxima x Magali Álvarez @elhada_mx x Aranza Sauri Water

Photography by @paulovlzqz

@alessiavitah x Sofía Repetto @soy_africah x Alison Acosta @amayanoe x Karen Rosas Water

Photography by @paulovlzqz

@amberislov3 x Rodrigo Carrillo Air

Photography by @paulovlzqz

@marahcuyaa x Mixel Poot @olivia_diversace x Bryant Pinacho @missg_oficial x Valeria Espejo Fire

Photography by @paulovlzqz

@barbara_maxima x Karina Muñoz @androgina_godhell x Sofía Navarro Fire

Photography by @paulovlzqz

Make sure to follow their social media for more content and future events at @dragcouturefashionfilm and @disenounimodelo

