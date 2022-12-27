Dog dies from fireworks, owner shares sad story on social networks

As we have been warned and we know, fireworks, as well as any type of pyrotechnics, seriously affect pets, from suffering anxiety to death.
Such was the case of a little dog named “Kaos” who was rescued from the streets, because through a video released on social networks by his owner, she mentions that her pet died because of the tremendous amount of stress provoked by the noise of fireworks, without specifying whether it was an anxiety attack or heart attack.
The video shows the puppy 40 minutes before his unfortunate death.
It can be seen that “Kaos” is very affectionate, playful and friendly with his owners.
However, his owner, published that he passed away last December 15 at 8:00 pm- The lady can be seen very sad and crying while hugging her pet.
And in the midst of the pain that the family of the pet went through, they had to bury the body of “Kaos”, who dug in the yard of what seems to be his house.
Undoubtedly, losing a pet is something very painful, and even more so for causes that could be avoided, such as artificial games, since they become part of the family and we give them the love and affection they deserve.
Why do fireworks affect dogs so much?
Pyrotechnics affect dogs because their hearing is four times more sensitive than humans, so they perceive the noise much more, which causes them stress and even death.
In this sense, he indicated that when dogs are in these scenarios of tension due to the rockets, some of them may be completely paralyzed, while others tend to run away, which puts them at risk of being run over, and even at home they may be injured when trying to protect themselves.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
In Merida, citizens who modify their homes will be awarded prizes and incentives
With the purpose of supporting the.
-
AMLO declared that the Maya Train Project tests will start in July 2023
The Mexican president anticipates that the.
-
Tragedy in Tetiz: man finds his son dead on Christmas Day
A father found his son dead.
-
Joe Biden declares state of emergency in New York due to severe winter storm
US President Joe Biden has declared.
-
Candidates for the Presidency of Mexico to be defined in 2023
This 2023 will define the candidates.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila brought Christmas dinner to families in southern Merida
The governor of Yucatan also delivered.
-
Mistletoe Martini Cranberry Christmas Cocktail
This is a delicious and beautiful.
-
Merida airport working at full capacity during the holiday season
Just a few days before the.
-
January’s Slope (“Cuesta de Enero”) 2023: the steepest in Yucatan’s history says Canaco Merida
The commercial sector of Merida is.
-
Yucatecans are asked NOT to drink so much alcohol this holiday season
With the arrival of Christmas and.
Leave a Comment