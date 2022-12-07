Do you dare to cook your own Cochinita Pibil at home?

Cochinita pibil is one of the most emblematic dishes of the state. Its unique seasoning is indescribable, the onion that accompanies it is finger-licking good, that’s why today we finally share its recipe with you.
Ingredients (for 10 to 12 people)
– 2 plantain leaves, flamed (to soften them)
– 1½ kilo of pork leg
– ½ kilo of pork loin with ribs
– 200 grams of achiote recado (commercially sold achiote can be used)
– 1 cup of sour orange juice or half of vinegar and half of sweet orange juice
– ¼ teaspoon cumin powder
– 1 teaspoon dried oregano
– 1 teaspoon white pepper powder
– ½ teaspoon black pepper powder
– ½ teaspoon cinnamon powder
– 5 coarsely ground coarse peppers
– 3 cloves garlic, squeezed
– ½ teaspoon piquín chili bell pepper
– Salt to taste
– 125 grams of lard
Sauce to accompany it:
– 8 radishes, very well washed and finely chopped.
– 1 small red onion, very finely chopped
– 4 habanero chiles, finely chopped
– ½ cup cilantro, finely chopped
– 1 cup sour orange juice or vinegar juice
– Salt to taste
Preparation
Line a baking sheet with banana leaves, leaving them protruding to wrap the cochinita. Place the meat on them. The achiote is dissolved in the sour orange, the spices are added, and the meat is bathed with this.
It is left to marinate for at least eight hours or overnight in the refrigerator. It is then bathed with the melted butter, wrapped very well in banana leaves, covered with aluminum foil and baked in a preheated oven at 175º C for 1½ hours, or until it is so soft that it almost falls apart. Crumble and serve.
Sauce: mix all the ingredients and let stand for three hours.
