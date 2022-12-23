Disney Magic cruise ship arrives once again in Progreso

Yucatan continues to position itself as a tourist reference at an international level, as evidenced by the arrival of the Disney Magic cruise ship.

Coming from Galveston, Texas, United States, this Disney Cruise Line cruise ship arrived at 6:00 a.m. at the International Cruise Terminal in the Port of Progreso, from where it set sail for Cozumel.

The ship arrived with 3,561 crew members, of which 2,549 are passengers who came to Yucatan to enjoy the beauties of the state.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time this vessel arrives to Yucatan, since last November 22nd it received for the first time the cruise ship, thanks to a strategy headed by the State Government to promote the wonders of Yucatan.

