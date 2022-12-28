Discover the fantastic world of the Maya, at night

Today, Yucatan is one of the favorite destinations for all types of travelers, no matter if you visit this beautiful destination for work or fun, here you can always find something spectacular to do.

For all those who wish to explore the Maya World in depth and soak up its culture, there are great attractions that give history an additional value to its already very impressive scenery that is part of the Cultural Heritage of the entity. For example, the videomapping shows that seek to promote art and culture for everyone; through their projections in some of the most emblematic points of the state, such as two of its Magical Towns, the most impressive archaeological zones and the white city of Merida.

This winter vacation it is possible to enjoy all these options; and with it, discover the Maya World at night under the stars, making the experience truly unforgettable.

“Echoes of Uxmal” is a night tour that, through this majestic archaeological site and through a game of light and sound, you can transport you to the past of this ancient town and its impressive legends.

On the other hand, if Chichén Itzá impressed you during the day, at night it will surprise you even more with its “Nights of Kukulkán” show, where the Kukulkán Castle and the Observatory become the stage for stories of love, war, life and death of one of the most sophisticated civilizations ever established.

Also, the Magical Town of Valladolid offers a video mapping show called “Nights of Heroic Valladolid”. This is projected in the former convent of San Bernandino de Siena, a unique structure that tells the story of the ancient Maya, their connection with nature and the colonial period that gave rise to the present town.

Izamal, is another of the Magical Towns of Yucatán that was established during the pre-Hispanic era, and is home to the Franciscan convent of San Antonio de Padua, where silence takes over the majesty of its walls that protect the imprint of the Spanish influence and its unique beauty that shines with its precious yellow color during the day. The magic continues at night, with “Paths of Light” videomapping that covers every millimeter of this beautiful place with bright colors.

Another event of this type that you cannot miss is the “Steps of Light“, which is projected in the archaeological site of Dzibilchaltún, and which seeks through technology to promote the artistic splendor and cultural beauty of the Maya region.

Let yourself be seduced by the beauty of the Maya World, use the travel planner of yucatan.travel and enjoy a vacation that will undoubtedly become an unforgettable event; remember, spice up your trip and enjoy the year of Yucatecan gastronomy with any of the 365 flavors of Yucatan.

