Couple arrested accused of femicide in Merida’s Vicente Solís neighborhood

Agents and investigating prosecutors from the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) arrested today an individual and a woman accused of femicide and robbery with violence.

The victim is a young woman whose body was found on a street in the Vicente Solís neighborhood early last Thursday morning.

The agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) and the FGE gathered evidence to prove the probable responsibility of Alejandra Naomi R.B., 20 years old, from Yucatan, and Jose Israel E. G., 41 years old, from the State of Mexico.

According to the investigations, the now deceased and a companion met in a bar with the couple of alleged aggressors, later at their suggestion they boarded an alleged platform cab on board of which they drank beverages that made them feel bad.

On board the car, the alleged perpetrators allegedly tried to take the belongings of the woman and her companion, who resisted and were repeatedly beaten, after which they abandoned them in the street.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments