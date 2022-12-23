Cold Front No. 19 paralyzes fishing on the eastern coast of Yucatan

The entrance of Cold Front No. 19 completely paralyzed fishing activities, because it is expected that the influence of this phenomenon from today will originate a strong North due to the increase of waves and rains of varying intensity.

Meanwhile, fishermen again sheltered their boats in the harbors, because they expect wind gusts of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour in the coastal zone, waves of 2 to 3 meters high and moderate to heavy rain.

“Fishing in this area has been affected by the constant natural phenomena, especially in this season due to cold fronts, as the Nortes do not allow one to go out to earn a living; only in the month of December the activity was affected at least five times, which allows one to go out for a day or two, generating more expenses than profits, so many prefer to wait until the end of the Nortes season to resume their work again,” explained fisherman Martin Canul.

In the ports of this part of the State, the men dedicated to fishing have begun to protect their boats from the possible onslaught of the North, as it is expected that this phenomenon enters intensely, which could cause the boats to hit each other and to avoid this the most advisable thing is to be located in a safe place.

For the 25th and 26th light rains and a temperature decrease from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius are expected; and for the 27th to 29th, from 16 to 18 degrees Celsius in the coastal part of the State; the population is advised to take the necessary precautions and to keep informed of the weather conditions in the following days through reliable sources.

Likewise, due to the entrance of maritime air and the establishment of a trough, rains have been registered in the eastern part of the state.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments