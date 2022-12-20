Claudia Sheinbaum does not rule out competing with Mauricio Vila in 2024 elections

The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, assured that she does not rule out the possibility of being able to share the ballot with the Governor of Yucatan Mauricio Vila Dosal in the elections for president of the Republic next 2024.

In an interview, as part of his media tour during his visit to Mérida, Shienbaum Pardo, said that he does not rule out the possibility of being able to compete with him for the presidency, especially because of the good work Vila Dosal has done at the head of Yucatán.

However, she assured that Mexico is already prepared to have a woman in the Presidency of the Republic and it is something that is already seen as common in other countries and desirable in our own.

She assured that there will be time for the Morena poll next year and it will be there where they will decide who will represent them, but she said she is sure she will be very well positioned.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments