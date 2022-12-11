Ciudad Caucel on alert for man chase in Merida

Tense moments were experienced in Ciudad Caucel, when a police car chase involving a white vehicle was reported in Merida.
According to the first reports, an operation was carried out in and around the aforementioned subdivision, due to the driver of a white vehicle that was speeding.
Police officers on the Merida peripheral marked him to stop, however, the man decided to continue on his way and took off.
In his mad race, he crashed into the driver of two vehicles and took refuge inside a property located on Calle 31.
Unofficially it was reported that the subject was allegedly carrying firearms and at the time of going to press he had not been arrested because he was taking refuge in a building.
Uniformed officers remained outside the property awaiting an order from a judge.
Alert in Ciudad Caucel
It is worth mentioning that this event caused an alert among the residents of Ciudad Caucel who speculated that it could be the persecution of the person responsible for a blood crime.
During the operation, two SSP helicopters were used to help in the perception and location of the driver.
For its part, the SSP issued a statement indicating that no injuries were reported in the operation and is waiting to proceed in accordance with the law.
It is worth mentioning that neighbors shared on social networks videos where you can see the siege maintained by the SSP in a property located inside the Ciudad Caucel subdivision.
TYT Newsroom
