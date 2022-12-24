City Council guarantees basic services during December

In this season of December celebrations, the Mérida City Council will maintain crews of municipal workers on duty to guarantee the attention of public services, attention to citizen reports and the cleanliness of the city.

Likewise, to promote family life in public spaces, the El Centenario and Bicentenario Animaya zoos will open their doors on December 24 and 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; while on December 25, El Centenario will remain closed, but Animaya will wait for visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On January 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., El Centenario will open its doors to receive children and their families, while Animaya will remain closed.

For its part, the Extreme Sports Park will be open on December 24 and 31 from 12:00 to 17:00; while on December 25 and January 1, he will not work.

Regarding the guards for the maintenance of services, the Directorate of Municipal Public Services will have the following hours: for maintenance and attention to citizen reports, the Department of Public Lighting will have three shifts: from 07:00 to 14: 00 hours, from 15:00 to 22:00 and from 22:00 to 5:30. Each guard will be made up of a brigade of four workers for each of the shifts.

For its part, the Department of Parks and Gardens will have this December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., a guard from the group of pruners who will be in charge of cleaning the the parks in the first square and pruning trees and collecting branches in different parts of the city. The 24/7 Crew will also have a guard at that time to take care of cleaning Paseo de Montejo.

The Department of Urban Cleaning reported that on December 24 and 31, the west base of the Directorate of Municipal Public Services will have collection of dead animals, garbage, and containers, as well as attention to reports from City Hall and social networks of street cleaning from 06:00 to 18:00 hours. Regarding street sweeping and garbage collection in the Historic Center, on those same dates, Urban Cleaning will have two shifts: from 06:00 to 19:00 and from 17:00 to 04:00.

On December 25 and January 1, the western base will support cleaning and garbage collection in the Historic Center from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

For its part, street sweeping and garbage collection in the city center on those days will be carried out in three shifts: from 06:00 to 11:00, from 11:00 to 16:00 and from 16:00. at 10:00 p.m.

Likewise, the Drainage department will have a guard on December 24 and 31 from 06:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. to attend to reports from Ayuntatel and social networks. On December 25 and January 1 will not work.

Regarding the garbage collection service, on December 24 the companies Pamplona, ​​Sana, Corbase and Servilimpia will work until 8:00 p.m., resuming the service on Monday 26 on the routes and times corresponding to the day of collection, so Users are asked not to take out their waste until it is their turn for service.

Finally, on Saturday, December 31, the collectors will provide the service until 8:00 p.m., resuming work from Monday, January 2, 2023 at the times and routes that correspond to the day.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments