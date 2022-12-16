Christmas caravans will travel through Merida neighborhoods starting on Friday, December 16th

Starting this Friday and until the day before Christmas, the Christmas caravans will take place in the state capital, with which the Mérida City Hall seeks to bring the spirit of these holidays to all the neighborhoods of the city.

There will be a total of seven days with two floats in which Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, Frozty, reindeer, elves, fireworks, lights and music will travel to all the cardinal points of the Yucatan capital, starting at 6:30 pm.

Calendar of Christmas caravans

On Friday the 16th the calendar of activities will begin with the caravan that will travel through the Los Héroes neighborhood, in the east of the city, beginning in front of the “Andrés Quintana Roo” elementary school and concluding at the Parque Nuevo “Los Héroes” (New Los Héroes Park).

On Saturday 17th the Christmas caravan will go north and will begin in front of the “Carlos Castillo Peraza” High School and will head towards the Chenkú Sports Unit, traveling through neighborhoods such as Francisco de Montejo, Terranova and Chenkú.

On Sunday the 18th the route will be inside Ciudad Caucel, starting at the Oxxo de Sian-Ka’an and ending at the Parque de los Discapacitados. The following day it will be the turn of the Las Americas subdivision, with a route that will start at 53rd Street and 89th Street and end at the Fut 7 fields.

On December 20 Santa Claus and his friends will head to the south of Merida, starting the caravan at 46-B street with 147 in San Nicolas del Sur and ending in the field of the same neighborhood.

The following day the Vista Alegre route will begin in the park of this neighborhood and head towards the San Pedro Cholul fields, while on December 22 the caravan will go from the San Antonio Kaua II park to the Unidad Morelos field in the east of the city.

On the last day of these activities, the municipal Christmas caravan will visit the Juan Pablo II neighborhood in western Merida, beginning at the field located next to a well-known supermarket and concluding at the Parque de Deportes Extremos (Extreme Sports Park).

It should be noted that in each of the parks where the Christmas caravans will conclude, a regional comedy show for the whole family will be performed by comedians such as La Tía Chayo, Cuxum and Chepita Kakatua.

In addition to these activities, the Broadway-style Christmas show “Una sorpresa en Navidad” will be presented free of charge on December 17 and 18 at the “Iches Burgos” soccer field in Chuburna, at 8:00 pm and 7:00 pm, respectively. On December 20 and 21 at 8 p.m. at the “El Bate” baseball field in San Antonio Xluch, while on December 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. at the esplanade of the Parque de la Alemán.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments