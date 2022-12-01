“Child sex tourism is a reality in Quintana Roo,” Morena Senator says

Morena Senator, Cecilia Sanchez exposed that abuse and turn the Senate of the Republic and during the presentation of an initiative to eradicate these crimes, the legislator highlighted that the reform to the General Law of Tourism aims to guarantee the physical safety and protection of minors in lodging establishments.

“Some of our main beach resorts, such as Cancun, Acapulco, and Puerto Vallarta, are recognized, apart from their natural beauties and nightlife, as destinations of exploitation and sexual abuse of minors where, according to several hotel businessmen, many of these behaviors are committed in private lodging facilities”, she warned.

He also stated that the End Child Prostitution, Child Pornography and Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes (ECPAT), that abuse and sexual tourism are a reality in cities of the state of Quintana Roo, such as Playa del Carmen, Cancun, and Chetumal.

“In the specific case of minors accompanying adults as tourists, there is evidence that in many cases they are sexually abused in lodging facilities, such as apartments, houses, bungalows, and others, all of these lodging establishments contracted for short term, facilities in which, in addition, all kinds of crimes are committed, such as white slave trade, temporary prostitution, pornography, drug trafficking and any other that is considered as such.” “Thus, hotel executives of these places point out the existence of protocols for the detection of cases of child sexual exploitation and its report to the authorities; however, they also make known that…digital platforms such as Airbnb are a new sector outside government regulation, which allows the execution of this type of crimes against children because there are no mechanisms to regulate the safety of visitors and civil protection”, he indicated. SMO sexual is a reality in Quintana Roo, in the municipalities of Solidaridad, Benito Juárez, and Othón P. Blanco.

To this end, it is proposed to empower the Ministry of Tourism to cooperate with the offices for the protection of children and adolescents in the design and implementation of protocols to guarantee the physical safety and protection of minors in lodging establishments.

For such purpose, SECTUR will analyze with the Ministry of Public Safety, in cases where it is determined that the protection of the physical integrity of tourists is necessary and will cooperate with the offices of the Attorney General for the Protection of Children and Adolescents, in the design and implementation of protocols to guarantee the physical security and protection of minors in lodging establishments.

TYT Newsroom







