CFE to invest 337 million pesos on seven infrastructure projects in Quintana Roo

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will spend just over 337 million pesos on seven infrastructure projects across Quintana Roo.

(RMN).- An amount of around 337 million peso has been earmarked for the seven projects in 2023, a figure 45.6 million more than in 2022. A study by the Economic Analysis Branch of the Chamber of Deputies indicates that the projects are considered necessary to maintain and increase the state’s power generation capacities.

The document, “Federal Public Budget Project for the State of Quintana Roo 2022-2023”, states that the most costly project is the Central Turbo Gas de Cancún (Benito Juárez) at just over 95.5 million peso.

According to the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), the purpose of the projects is to “maintain the Effective Capacity (CE) and the reliability of the generation process of the power plant units.”

Other projects scheduled for next year include a Central Turbo Gas de Chankanaab (Cozumel) for 86.1 million peso and the Holbox Internal Combustion Plant (Lázaro Cárdenas) for a cost of 72.3 million peso.

CFE will also construct the Nizuc Turbo Gas Plant (Benito Juárez) for 42.9 million before the Hul-Xá Turbo Gas Plant in the southern municipality of Othón P. Blanco for 22 million.

Next will come the Yumil Iik Wind Plant in the municipality of Benito Juárez for 450,000 pesos and a different project for the construction of a 115 kilowatt Nizuc Substation for 17.4 million.

The CFE states that the main objectives of these projects “is to modernize the necessary infrastructure in the state of Quintana Roo to guarantee, in the short and medium term, the supply of electrical energy for this region, with the required quality, reliability and safety in accordance with the planning criteria of the National Electric System”.

In a December 15 press release within the framework of the 2022 results and the strategies for 2023 of CFE Distribución and CFE Suministrador de Servicios Básicos, the General Director of the Federal Electricity Commission, Manuel Bartlett Díaz, said the CFE is in a process of strengthening and transformation.

He says the CFE is currently consolidating as an energy company thanks to the sale of natural gas and technology due to the innovative development of its processes and infrastructure.

