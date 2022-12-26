Central American migrants dropped off right outside VP Kamala Harris’ home in Washington DC

Three buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived in Washington, D.C., late Saturday evening, including one which dropped its passengers near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris.
The U.S. Naval Observatory (USNO) is the official residence of the vice president of the United States and the Christmas Eve dropoff is the latest of several instances in which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has bussed migrants to Washington, D.C.
The migrants were then helped by the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network and taken to a local church, according to 7News reporter Christian Flores.
Gov. Abbott began sending migrants from border cities to the nation’s capital in April, in an effort to pressure the Biden administration to take action on immigration enforcement and border security. This practice has been widely criticized.
In a letter Abbott sent to President Biden on Tuesday, the Texas governor cited freezing temperatures in cities like El Paso as his reason to transport the migrants as migrant housing facilities already at capacity have been forced to release people outside onto the streets.
“Your policies will leave many people in the bitter, dangerous cold as a polar vortex moves into Texas,” Abbott wrote. “Texas has borne a lopsided burden caused by your open border policies.”
The Republican also called the current border crisis a “catastrophe” for which Biden was solely responsible.
“This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a catastrophe of your own making,” he wrote. “The need to address this crisis is not the job of border states like Texas. Instead, the U.S. Constitution dictates that it is your job, Mr. President, to defend the borders of our country, regulate our nation’s immigration, and manage those who seek refuge here,” he added.
Abbott also warned that the situation would only get worse when the federal government ends the Title 42 policy — which restricts the number of migrants allowed to enter the U.S.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
According to CNN, the Tren Maya is expected to start operations on December 2023
“El Tren Maya, is expected to.
-
Even on Christmas Eve, El Salvador conducts anti-drug military operation
El Salvador started Christmas Eve with.
-
Ukrainians sing Christmas carols amid air raids (Watch Video)
Kyiv residents sing Christmas carols in.
-
Worst snow storm in 45 years paralyzes the Eastern U.S.
Road and utility crews faced the.
-
Nativitrans: Transgender collective tucks homeless people during Christmas
The trans collective Lleca organizes for.
-
400 people infected with dengue fever in Yucatan so far in 2022
So far this year, more than.
-
Night route will operate normally on December 24 and 25
Rafael Hernández, director of the Institute.
-
City Council guarantees basic services during December
In this season of December celebrations,.
-
Merida municipal government promotes a safe environment for all Yucatecan women
Mayor Renán Barrera Concha promotes public.
-
Three million passengers arrive in one year at the Merida Airport!
Yucatan breaks a record by registering.
Leave a Comment