Celestún resident throws gasoline and sets a man and his daughter on fire

A man and his daughter lived moments of terror and panic after a man threw gasoline on them and set them on fire in the municipality of Celestún, Yucatan.

The events occurred in Celestún, when a man identified as Eduardo P., 27 years of age, allegedly attacked a 40 year old man, identified as Gilberto K. and his daughter Allison K., 18 years of age.

After spraying gasoline on them, the subject allegedly set them on fire, leaving the father and his daughter with first and second degree burns in different parts of the body.

In view of the horrifying scene, locals called 911 to request support from the emergency services; and minutes later, paramedics and members of the Municipal Police arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

Father and daughter were taken to O’Horán hospital in Merida, where they received specialized medical attention.

It is rumored that the motive for the attack could be a crime of passion since the injured man indicated that the aggression was because the now-arrested man has an extra-marital relationship with his wife and they had had previous conflicts.

Unfortunately in Yucatán, there has been an increase in cases of aggression, such as the case of a young man who stabbed another man in the neck with a knife leaving him to bleed to death in the middle of the street, while the alleged murderer ran away and took refuge inside a cave, where he was arrested the following day.

