Candidates for the Presidency of Mexico to be defined in 2023

This 2023 will define the candidates for the Presidency; there are 3 names defined in Morena; Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard and Adán Augusto

The year 2023 will be defining for the candidates for the 2024 presidential election in Mexico to make their rallies and, although there are three names that sound the strongest and one of them especially, nothing is yet officially established.

“It will be this year that we will see (President Andrés Manuel) López Obrador already positioning himself in favor (of one of the candidates),” said Khemvirg Puente, a political scientist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), in an interview with EFE.

Next year will be decisive for those known as “corcholatas” to gain strength and campaign, among whom, for the moment, experts said, Claudia Sheinbaum, current head of government of Mexico City, is clearly leading.

In recent months, Sheinbaum has been seen touring several states of the country and also accompanying López Obrador in more events. “Claudia is the candidate, the spoiled one“, considered in an interview with EFE Hugo Garciamarín, professor at UNAM’s political science faculty.

Likewise, Puente said that “the decision has already been made unless there is some mistake or error“.

Both experts agreed that the probabilities that Sheinbaum will be the definitive candidate for the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena) in the 2024 elections to succeed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador are very high, but the rest of the “corcholatas” remain so far in the front row of politics.

Garciamarín considered that it will be until after the elections in the state of Coahuila and the State of Mexico (on June 4) when the president will openly say with which candidate he is positioning himself.

Regarding the current president, they considered that despite the growing presence of candidates until the 2024 elections, López Obrador will not lose his protagonism.

The president will continue to have a very important activism and public presence, said Puente.

In addition to Sheinbaum, the current Mexican foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, also makes multiple appearances alongside López Obrador, but Garciamarín considered him to be the “self-deluded” one, as he remains, he opined, hopeful that for some reason Sheinbaum will not be the one elected.

On the other hand, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, who has not achieved much media prominence, seems not to be close to the front-runner, but he is very close to the president.

The Secretary of the Interior I would say that he is the president’s apostle (…) in fact he has a quasi-religious discourse, added Garciamarín.

Finally, Ricardo Monreal, president of the Political Coordination Board of the Mexican Upper House, is presented as the most disruptive, as he has spoken out on multiple occasions against decisions of the president or the party.

For this reason, Garcíamarín believes that he could end up being an opponent, that is to say, a candidate for the presidency of Mexico for another party.

TYT Newsroom







