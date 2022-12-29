Cancun, Mexico’s favorite destination to welcome the New Year

Cancun was ranked as the favorite destination for Mexican tourism in 2023, according to Despegar.com’s reservations and searches, surpassed only by New York as an international destination, in spite of the situation they are going through.

According to the company’s analysis, families choose beach destinations to escape from the cold, and Cancun is the main destination, where hotels are already reporting levels of occupancy above 90%, and which today receives 30 million passengers.

In the case of domestic travel, Mexicans are looking to spend the end of the year in warm places and beaches to escape the cold; likewise, the trend of visiting urban destinations such as Mexico City, New York or Las Vegas is due to the various activities available for the season to enjoy with family and friends.

During these vacations, families choose to go on vacation to different places, especially to welcome the end of the year, since Christmas is usually spent more with the family.

And while Cancun continues to be the favorite, some destinations also showed a significant increase, especially because they are not usually traditional, such as Huatulco, in Oaxaca, and Tuxtla Gutierrez, in Chiapas, which have experienced significant growth (+100%) in travel searches for New Year’s, compared to the same period last year, which also puts them on the radar of new preferences.

Data from the Hotel Association of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres, the average occupancy rate is 82% with more than 75 thousand visitors enjoying the beaches and the attractions of the destination, and since months ago, reservations began to be made, which in some cases led them to report the closing of sales since the beginning of December.

Below Cancun the destination of choice is Acapulco and in third place is Mexico City, while in the case of international destinations is New York, Orlando and Las Vegas.

