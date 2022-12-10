Cancun Airport breaks historical flight record

The recovery after the sanitary contingency is reflected in the number of arrivals and departures of aircraft.

This Saturday, Cancun International Airport beat the historical record of air operations since before the Covid-19 pandemic, by counting 660 flights in a single day and 129 thousand passengers were mobilized through the air terminal, when the highest figure was recorded on March 31, 2018

According to data from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (Asur), the recovery after the health contingency is reflected in the number of arrivals and departures of airplanes from the main airport of the entity.

It is worth mentioning that during the pandemic, the air terminal also broke an operations record, registering 648 operations, the third highest number since it has been operating in this tourist destination.

In the first weekend of December, and less than two weeks before the beginning of the New Year’s Eve high season, the AIC surpassed the number of aircraft mobilizations, with departures being the most registered with 337, of which 223 are international and 114 domestic, while this Saturday 323 arrivals were counted, 109 of them from the interior of the country and 214 from abroad.

According to data from the Ministry of Tourism in the state (Sedetur), one out of every three people who visit Mexico by air arrive in Quintana Roo, and according to its head, Bernardo Cueto Riestra, this year is expected to surpass the pre and post pandemic figures.

“2022 will be a historic year in tourism for Quintana Roo, breaking all records, not only in tourist influx, where we expect to be well above 2019 and receive more than 18 million visitors by the end of the year,” he said

He emphasized that the improvement in the general figures of tourist arrivals is the reflection of the joint work of all the sectors involved in the so-called industry without chimneys, while he assured that he will continue to seek to shore up the promotion of the Mexican Caribbean destinations so that year after year these numbers continue to increase steadily.

Improved Transportation Services at Cancun Airport

Another important issue that has been an object of improvement by private taxi companies at the Cancun Airport is mobility, since due to the enormous amount of tourists arriving at the airport, the services have been insufficient and if we add to this the sections under repair in the main avenues that connect the airport, it could translate into a more complicated mobility.

Two new transfer and cab service companies have joined the Cancun Airport operations, even though they have been operating for more than 10 years, they have recently obtained the license as official transportation companies of the Cancun Airport, we are talking about Caribbean Transfers and Taxi Riviera Maya .

According to Asur’s report, at the end of October 2022, Cancun International Airport mobilized a total of 24.8 million passengers with a growth of 3.7 million compared to 2019.







Comments

comments