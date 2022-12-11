Bringing the Remate de Montejo back to Life

In the emblematic Remate of Paseo Montejo, the building that for many years housed the Gran Café was renovated to give life to “El Remate de Montejo”; a set of different initiatives and environments among which are: a terrace, a lounge, a pizzeria and a cocktail bar, with different culinary offerings in each space.

The restaurant, “El Remate”, made up of the lounge and the terrace, honors Mexican gastronomy, from Baja California to Oaxaca, passing through Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí, as well as revisiting the cuisine of our coasts all the way to the Yucatán Peninsula. The terrace focuses, precisely, on recipes from the coasts and the dining room, on recipes from the interior of the republic.

NEO, the pizzeria offers different pizzas with Yucatecan ingredients, as well as sourdough and Lacto-fermented sauce; it also offers an Italian menu with Yucatecan influence, in a space dedicated to and inspired by early 20th-century Neo-Maya architecture.

El Remate de Montejo is Mérida’s newest restaurant in the Centro. It opened with a media event on the rooftop raw bar overlooking the Paseo de Montejo. Photo: Yucatán Magazine

Finally, El Gato, whose name comes from the title of a novel by Yucatecan writer Juan García Ponce (1932-2003), is a bar that pays homage to a generation of Mexican writers, intellectuals, and artists of the 1960s.

El Remate de Montejo has the capacity to receive up to 400 diners in total, adding the capacity of its four business units. It will generate jobs for more than 60 families directly and benefit more than 120 families indirectly. During its construction and pre-opening, it has already generated more than 100 direct and indirect jobs.

El Remate or “kilometer zero” of Paseo Montejo, will also become the junction between the gastronomic corridor of Calle 47 that ends at the plancha project, and the tourist walkway of Calle 60 – Calle 47 that will start at La Plaza Grande and reach El Remate de Montejo.

“As operators of “El Remate”, we seek to highlight the culture of the new gastronomy, always taking into account the cultural and artistic history of Yucatan and Mexico through our proposals for the design of spaces. We prioritize generating a safe place to work based on the values of honesty, respect, trust and leadership, allowing all our employees to feel part of the family so that they can make our diners, friends and clients feel at home. The total investment was more than 30 million pesos, being a challenge the remodeling of the building to follow INAH guidelines”. – Businessman Eduardo Nájera concluded during the opening press conference.

Location: Terraza “El Remate” at Calle 56, 486A, Remate de Paseo Montejo, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yucatán.

