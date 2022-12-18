Biden declassified documents on Kennedy’s death

Joe Biden, President of the United States, ordered Thursday the declassification of thousands of documents on the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy in 1963, a decision he had postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The U.S. National Archives Administration published on its website more than 12,000 documents on the assassination of the former Democratic leader shortly after Biden issued his order in a memorandum.
In that text, Biden explained that nearly 60 years after Kennedy’s death, his assassination “continues to resonate in American history and in the memory of many who lived through that terrible day.”
“It is critical that the U.S. government ensure transparency by releasing all information in the records related to the assassination, except where there are strong reasons not to do so,” he stated.
Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas, at the hands of Lee Harvey Oswald, who according to the official Warren Commission investigation acted alone.
TYT Newsroom
