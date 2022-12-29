AMLOTrackingPoll: AMLO Approval, December 29

AMLO Approval, December 29, 2022
The #AMLOTrackingPoll is a daily statistical exercise on the approval or disapproval of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s management, carried out by Consulta Mitofsky by Roy Campos for El Economista.
According to this measurement, it is a digital measurement of the public function.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
