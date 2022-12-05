AMLO says his “military airline” will be ready by the end of 2023, almost at the same time as the Maya Train

Almost at the same time as the inauguration of the Mayan Train, at the end of 2023, Mexico will also have an airline of the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), confirmed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In a conference at the National Palace, the President stated that this new air system option will be implemented next year, which will be in charge of the company Olmeca-Maya-Mexica, the same company that operates the Felipe Ángeles International Airport.

“The new line is going to be in one year, that’s the plan, by the end of next year. It is going to be together with the start-up of the Mayan Train.” “I want to take this opportunity to inform, as I have already done, that there will be a new airline that will be managed by the same company that will manage the Mayan Train, and the AIFA and the New Tulum Airport, but the management of the Chetumal, Palente, and Campeche airports will be added,” he said.

López Obrador was confident that with the Sedena airline, added to the new airports, not only will there be a greater travel offer, but also that prices will decrease.

“With the new airline, and with the new airports, in a comprehensive plan, there will surely be more trips, ticket prices will go down and, if necessary, we will allow what is called cabotage: that foreign companies can arrive to Cancun and be allowed to go to Campeche and the CDMX; in other words, to free up everything that has to do with air transportation,” he said.

He was confident that with the new airline, in addition to the existing ones, an improvement in the country’s aviation system will be achieved.

In addition, regarding the case of Mexicana de Aviacion, Lopez Obrador informed that an appraisal of the brand is being carried out in order to present it to the workers.

This, with the purpose of handing over the brand and the economic resources exchanged will be distributed among Mexicana’s former workers.

