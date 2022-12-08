AMLO recommends Mexicans to reduce their consumption of Coca-Cola

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recommended that Mexicans reduce the consumption of Coca-Cola and fried foods due to the damage these products cause to health.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took advantage of the increase in the prices of Coca-Cola family products to promote less soft drink consumption in the country.

The head of the Executive pointed out that sugary drinks, as well as fried foods, cause damage to the health of Mexicans.

What damage does the consumption of fried foods and soft drinks cause to health?

Scientific evidence has indicated that sugary drinks and fried foods cause damage to health regardless of weight gain. The effects include metabolic alterations that are reflected just two weeks after starting consumption, and that constitute a risk factor for developing chronic diseases, says the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

The high consumption of sugars produces diseases such as obesity, metabolic disorders and cavities. In turn, obesity is related to type II diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, some types of cancer, as well as chronic inflammation that weakens the immune response.

Diseases related to the consumption of sugary drinks also increase the risk of living with a disability and the risk of premature death, details the INSP.

7% of annual adult deaths are attributed to sugary drinks

At the end of 2019, a group of researchers from the health agency and Tufts University published a study in the International Journal of Obesity to update what percentage of deaths could be attributed to the consumption of sugary drinks.

The results of the study showed that 19 percent of obesity-related deaths from diabetes, stroke, and cancer were attributable to sugary drinks.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments