AMLO declared that the Maya Train Project tests will start in July 2023

The Mexican president anticipates that the work will be fully inaugurated in December 2023.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared on his daily morning conference that the tests of the Maya Train will begin in July 2023, in the section that goes from Mérida to Cancún, and pointed out that it will be fully inaugurated in December.

López Obrador explained that that same month they will receive the train wagons that are built in Ciudad Sahagún, Hidalgo, and will have between four and six fully operational passenger trains of the Maya Train by the end of next year.

He explained that there are protections for rights of way, but he is confident that these will be resolved soon, and by December 2023 the Maya Train will be inaugurated.

Lopez Obrador indicated that the original outline of the work has been modified because many archaeological sites have been found in the area from Xpujil to Escárcega.

AMLO said that there are around 500 archaeologists working in the Xpujil to Escárcega stretch.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments