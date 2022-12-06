American actress Kirstie Alley dies at age 71

Kirstie Alley, the star of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous, has died. She was 71.
Alley’s children, True and Lillie Parker, announced the actress had died from cancer. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie confirmed that Alley died on Monday.
“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they said in a statement.
“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” they continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Kirstie Alley on Cheers
The siblings added how their mother’s “zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”
They also thanked the “incredible team of doctors and nurses” at the Moffitt Cancer Center.
The statement concludes with True and Lillie thanking Alley’s fans, sharing, “We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”
The statement was also shared on Alley’s Instagram page.
Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Kirstie Alley
Following the news, Alley’s friend and former costar John Travolta paid tribute to the actress on social media.
“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie,” he shared alongside a snap of the late star. “I know we will see each other again.”
Valerie Bertinelli also shared her condolences on Twitter, writing, “Oh Kirstie, Rest in Peace“
