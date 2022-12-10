Alaska: the coldest state in the US is heating up fast

As the negative consequences of rising global temperatures due to mankind’s relentless burning of fossil fuels become more and more apparent in communities across the United States, anxiety over finding a place to live safe from the ravages of climate change has also been on the rise.
“Millions and likely tens of millions of Americans” will move for climate reasons through the end of the century, Jesse Keenan, an associate professor of real estate in Tulane University’s School of Architecture, told Yahoo News. “People move because of school districts, affordability, job opportunities. There are a lot of drivers, and I think it’s probably best to think about this as ‘climate is now one of those drivers.’”
This Yahoo News series analyzes different regions around the country in terms of climate change risks that they face now and will experience in the years to come. For other entries in the series, click here.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mint Mojito Recipe for the weekend
We know you have been waiting.
-
Hooded men violently enter UNAM offices in CU; steal equipment and detonate explosives
The National Autonomous University of Mexico.
-
Mexico is the second most lethal country for members of the press, just after Ukraine
Russia’s war in Ukraine and increased.
-
Federal government rejected investment projects in the energy sector: Coparmex
The government of President Andrés Manuel.
-
Va y ven’, Merida Airport route with 24-hour service: price and stops
Merida’s international airport is putting itself.
-
With the arrival of Le Bellot to Seybaplaya, Campeche consolidates in the tourist cruise route
With the arrival of the cruise.
-
Power outages across the state of Yucatan, more frequent under the AMLO administration
The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will.
-
More than 600 jobs were offered at the first Bilingual Job Fair in Yucatán
In order to provide professional development.
-
Yucatan weather for the weekend: scattered showers and cool breeze
Meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma issued his.
-
Filux 2022 International Festival of Lights arrives in Tekax
The works of art in light.
Leave a Comment