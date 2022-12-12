Add a twist to your breakfast with Lemon Pancakes

Don’t you hate it when you have no idea what to prepare for breakfast? Aren’t you tired of the normal, boring pancakes? Do not worry, we got your back! Today we will tell you how to prepare an easy, tasty, and fast recipe for breakfast, pancakes with a twist, a lemon twist! These lemon pancakes have a deliciously bright & sunny flavor thanks to fresh lemon juice and lemon zest. They’re extra fluffy with golden edges, and taste delicious with summer berries or your favorite syrup.
Ingredients
- 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp baking soda
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 ½ cups milk*
- ½ cup lemon juice , freshly squeezed
- 2 large eggs
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter , melted
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons lemon zest
Instructions
- In a large bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- Whisk together the milk and lemon juice.
- In a liquid measuring cup or bowl whisk together the eggs, vanilla extract, melted butter, sugar and lemon zest.
- Then whisk the milk mixture into the bowl with the eggs.
- Gently fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients.
- Heat a griddle to 350F degrees or a frying pan to medium-low heat. Lightly grease with oil or non-stick cooking spray.
- Pour about ¼ cup of batter onto the griddle/pan and fry until you see a few air bubbles form. Flip and continue to fry on the second side until both sides are golden.
- Repeat with the rest of the batter.
TYT Newsroom
