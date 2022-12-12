Add a twist to your breakfast with Lemon Pancakes

Don’t you hate it when you have no idea what to prepare for breakfast? Aren’t you tired of the normal, boring pancakes? Do not worry, we got your back! Today we will tell you how to prepare an easy, tasty, and fast recipe for breakfast, pancakes with a twist, a lemon twist! These lemon pancakes have a deliciously bright & sunny flavor thanks to fresh lemon juice and lemon zest. They’re extra fluffy with golden edges, and taste delicious with summer berries or your favorite syrup.