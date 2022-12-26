According to CNN, the Tren Maya is expected to start operations on December 2023

“El Tren Maya, is expected to start operations on December 2023 in Southeast Mexico” (CNN)
(CNN) Visitors to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula should be able to enjoy an exciting new rail route from December 2023.
Tren Maya is a 1,525-kilometer (948 mile) system of new and revitalized railways designed to connect Caribbean tourist resorts such as Cancun with cities, cultural sites and lesser-known destinations inland.
Construction on the initial route from Palenque in Chiapas State via the historic city of Mérida and the world-famous Mayan site at Chichén Itzá to Cancun began in 2020.
Later phases will link Cancun to the resort of Playa del Carmen and Tulum, looping back via Bacalar and Xpujil to join the Palenque-Cancun route at Escárcega.
Global transport giant Alstom is supplying 42 modern multiple unit trains, in three different styles, from its Mexican factory in Ciudad Sahagún.
The “Xiinbaal” (walking) standard regular service trains are fitted with large panoramic windows, the “Janal” (eating) restaurant cars showcase regional cuisine, and the “P’atal” (staying) trains are designed for long-distance journeys, with comfortable cabins for both daytime and overnight travel.
With exterior color schemes inspired by the Mayan art and culture and internal designs influenced by the blue of the Caribbean Sea, the trains will combine tradition and modernity with a strong regional identity.
