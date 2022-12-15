A senior citizen run over by a car in Muna is reported in serious condition

Mr. José Antonio Quintal Flores, 72 years old, who was run over this Wednesday morning on the Muna – San José Tipceh highway, arrived in serious condition aboard the SSP helicopter.

Muna, Yuc.- (December 13th, 2022).- At around 9:00 a.m., the injured man was walking along the side of the road when a car, whose driver fled, ran him over leaving him lying on the side of the road, with a bleeding wound on the back of his neck.

Paramedics and agents of the SSP attended the injured man, but due to the seriousness of his injuries he had to be transferred by helicopter to the state capital and admitted to Hospital O’Horán.

TYT Newsroom







