A senior citizen run over by a car in Muna is reported in serious condition

Mr. José Antonio Quintal Flores, 72 years old, who was run over this Wednesday morning on the Muna – San José Tipceh highway, arrived in serious condition aboard the SSP helicopter.
Muna, Yuc.- (December 13th, 2022).- At around 9:00 a.m., the injured man was walking along the side of the road when a car, whose driver fled, ran him over leaving him lying on the side of the road, with a bleeding wound on the back of his neck.
Paramedics and agents of the SSP attended the injured man, but due to the seriousness of his injuries he had to be transferred by helicopter to the state capital and admitted to Hospital O’Horán.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Claudia Sheinbaum will visit Yucatan to sign an agreement with Mauricio Vila
In an exchange of best practices,.
-
Playback: a birdwatching harmful practice in Yucatan
On the road leading to Vigía.
-
Canadian airline Swoop will start operations.
-
State of Emergency in Perú
What is happening in Peru? Since.
-
AMLO on INE: “In a democracy no one is untouchable”.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador qualified.
-
La Familia Michoacana’s drug lord “El Zule” arrested
Francisco Javier N, El Zuleyma or.
-
No it’s not Colorado… it´s Sonora, Mexico!
The mountains of Sonora were painted.
-
Christmas caravans will travel through Merida neighborhoods starting on Friday, December 16th
Starting this Friday and until the.
-
Roberto, brain dead due to Yucatan police brutality
After hitting his head hard against.
-
Will we have a “cold” Christmas this year in Yucatan?
With the arrival of the winter.
Leave a Comment