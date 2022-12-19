A reward for those who visit all the Christmas flower walks across the Yucatán

The Government of Vila Dosal invited the whole society to visit the Christmas flower walks in Yucatan and offers a prize to those who visit all the Paradors across the state.
These tourist stops are located in the municipalities of Hunucmá, Izamal and Valladolid.
The dynamics is very simple, since visitors only have to request a passport at each of the floral art exhibits and stamp their visit stamp at each stop. Once completed, they can exchange it for two double passes to enjoy one of the videomapping shows in the archaeological zones of Chichén Itzá, Dzibilchaltún, Uxmal or to enter the Meteorite Museum in the Port of Progreso.
The redemption can be made at any of the Christmas rides located in Mérida, Hunucmá, Izamal and Valladolid.
These attractions were set up to encourage family activities.
In Merida the ride is located in La Mejorada park.
Access to the public is from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm, Monday through Friday, and will be open until January 6, 2023.
For his part, the Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal called on families to visit these sites that have been set up for the enjoyment of families with the chance to win a prize.
TYT Newsroom
