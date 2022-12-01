A cruise passenger went overboard and was seconds from death before being saved by the U.S. Coast Guard

The Carnival cruise ship passenger who went overboard last Wednesday was near death when he was rescued, according to one of the U.S. Coast Guard officers who saved him.
(CBS).- Aviation survival technician Richard Hoefle told CBS News he believes “the survivor had about 30 seconds to a minute left before we would have lost him.”
The 28-year-old man had “an incredible will to survive,” Hoefle said.
“He fell off a boat, he didn’t have flotation, he didn’t have radio or flares,” Hoefle said. “He just had to do anything that he could with what he had, which was nothing.”
The passenger was reported missing by the crew of the Carnival Valor on Wednesday afternoon, the Coast Guard said last week.
The Coast Guard was then alerted by the crew of a bulk carrier after they spotted the man in the water, and he was rescued Thursday night about 20 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.
Last night, a #USCG aircrew from Air Station New Orleans rescued a 28-year-old cruise ship passenger from the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Read more: https://t.co/lOXMLuHu2Z pic.twitter.com/gGRTJempTX— USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) November 25, 2022
The man, who had been treading water for more than 15 hours, was airlifted to a hospital, where he is recovering from hypothermia.
The Coast Guard shared footage of the rescue on social media.
Asked whether he thinks the man will ever get back out on the water, Hoefle said, “I think he’d go on another cruise. He knows how to survive. He survived once already and, just keep his feet on board this time.”
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
“Child sex tourism is a reality in Quintana Roo,” Morena Senator says
Morena Senator, Cecilia Sanchez exposed that.
-
Technological equipment was delivered to municipal police and the Christmas operation kicked off
With the objective of strengthening public.
-
45 percent complete: Maya Train Museum at Ateneo Peninsular
The work being carried out to.
-
Minimum wage in Mexico will increase by 2023
Business leaders from the Consejo Coordinador.
-
Yucatecan Henry Martin appreciates support and is congratulated for his historic World Cup goal
It was a day of contrasts.
-
China’s lockdown protests spread all over the country
Protests against China’s strict zero-COVID policy and.
-
The Visible platform seeks to denounce discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community
In just 8 minutes and anonymously.
-
Tata Martino fired as Mexico head coach after World Cup failure
Mexico’s head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino.
-
Couple arrested accused of femicide in Merida’s Vicente Solís neighborhood
Agents and investigating prosecutors from the.
-
30% increase in passport applications and procedures during the end of the year
The director of the Passport Office.
1 Comment on this post
I dream of buying a house in a beachfront property for sale in Albania. When choosing a house, its location in relation to the sides of the world plays an important role. Some people prefer homes in the south, where it snows earlier and there are more opportunities to grow a full crop. Some are attracted to homes in the west, especially those who have many acquaintances abroad in that direction and likes to invite them to his dacha to sit and talk in nature for shashlik. The northern direction was and still is popular among residents.
Leave a Comment