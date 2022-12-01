45 percent complete: Maya Train Museum at Ateneo Peninsular

The work being carried out to renovate and prepare the Ateneo Peninsular building to house the new archaeological findings of the Maya Train is 45 percent complete, according to José Arturo Chab Cárdenas, head of the INAH Yucatán Center.
(SIPSE).- As we have reported, the building where the Museum of Contemporary Art Ateneo de Yucatán “Fernando García Ponce” (Macay) is located will also house a museum to house and exhibit the new archaeological findings of the Maya Train.
Chab Cárdenas pointed out that they are working on a first stage of two in which they intend to restore the entire building, located in the center of Mérida.
In addition, work has begun on the transfer of the heritage assets that have been found along the railroad route and the Ateneo has already received the first pieces for safekeeping.
Advances in works
He explained that the Museum will be located on the first floor, where the first stage of restoration of the building is being carried out, which is expected to be completed by the end of January 2023, at a cost of 20 million pesos.
He indicated that the General Director of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), Diego Prieto Hernández, has already been asked for a budget ceiling of 40 million pesos to be able to restore the entire building.
For the second stage of works in the Ateneo, he said, a diagnosis is required which is still to be done and for the works 40 million pesos will be required.
He indicated that the Macay Museum will continue at the site, since the Federal Government has no plans to relocate it.
Finally, he added that unlike the Macay Museum, which does charge a recovery fee, the Tren Maya museum will not have an entrance fee for the public, as it is intended to be a place where people from all social strata can go.
TYT Newsroom
