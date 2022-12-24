400 people infected with dengue fever in Yucatan so far in 2022

So far this year, more than 400 people in Yucatan have been infected with dengue fever, revealed the federal Health Ministry, establishing that Sinanché has joined the list of 38 municipalities affected by this lethal pathology.

Last week alone, two new cases were confirmed every nine hours, which means that the state remains among the 12 states with the highest incidence of contagion.

Despite the minimal rainfall recorded in the last few days, the problem is increasing rapidly in the state, and fortunately there are no deaths linked to this disease, but the risk of mortality is high, especially for minors, the elderly, and people with chronic degenerative diseases.

To date, this vector-borne disease affects municipalities in the east, south, west, and central areas of the state, as well as Merida and the metropolitan area.

When analyzing the samples of those infected, the presence of the four dengue serotypes was detected, a problem that affects the Yucatan Peninsula as well as Chiapas, Tabasco and Veracruz.

Cuncunul alone has an incidence rate of 113.7 per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Temozón with 71.09, Valladolid with 53.44 and Tinum with 38.41.

Up to now, the lethal vector pathology, transmitted by the Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, is absent in five states of the country, although the pathology affects the entire south-southeast of the country, and in the case of the Yucatan Peninsula, 1,21 cases have been confirmed so far.

Up to epidemiological week number 49, there were 12,122 accumulated confirmed cases in the country, with an increase of 91.59 percent with respect to the same period in 2021, when the total was 6,327.

In the Yucatan Peninsula, such illness was confirmed in 1,21 people, of which 515 are from Quintana Roo; 423 are from Yucatan, and the remaining 83 are from Campeche.

The total number of cases in Yucatan is distributed in 38 municipalities, such as Abalá, Akil, Baca, Buctzotz, Celestún, Chankom, Chapab, Chemax, Chichimilá, Conkal, Cuncunul, Dzilam de Bravo, Espita, Huhí, Izamal, Kanasín, Kantunil, Maxcanú, Mérida, Panabá, Peto, Progreso, Sotuta Teabo, Tecoh, Tekax, Tekom, Temozón, Ticul, Timucuy, Tinum, Tizimín, Tzucacab, Uayma, Ucú, Umán and Valladolid, while Sinanché was added this week.

According to the “Epidemiological Panorama of Dengue”, the greatest problem is registered in Sonora, with 2,205 cases, 18.19 percent; Veracruz, with 1,662 cases, 13.63 percent; the State of Mexico, with 1,280 cases, 10.56 percent; and Tabasco, with 945 positive cases, 7.61 percent.

Quintana Roo is in eleventh place in the national table, with 4.25 percent of the national total, Yucatan is in 12th place, with 3.49 percent, while Campeche is in 17th place, with 0.68 percent.

So far, 53 deaths have been confirmed, distributed in nine states, and only in Sonora there are 14 deaths, while in Oaxaca there are 13 deaths; five deaths in Morelos, Sinaloa, and Veracruz, respectively; four in Guerrero; two are from Tabasco, while the rest are in the State of Mexico, Chiapas, and Quintana Roo.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments