30% increase in passport applications and procedures during the end of the year

The director of the Passport Office in Yucatan, Hilda Mariana Cruz Pool, declared that in November there is a 30 percent increase in the number of procedures, for which they attend to up to 20 thousand people who carry out their procedures to enter the United States.

Interviewed after inaugurating an art exhibit in their offices located in The Harbor shopping mall, she indicated that they serve the entire Southeast and the main user comes from Quintana Roo.

She explained that they have a projection to grow in five to 10 years where they would attend 2,800 appointments a day, and currently the capacity is of one thousand people. “Today you can get an appointment for tomorrow. It used to take more than a month. Most people get their passports in less than two hours”.

She indicated that with consular protection they support relatives of people who have died trying to cross the border, where they liaise with the relatives and with the Consulate with the United States or the city where it happened and that there are about three cases.

The day before yesterday it was published that Julia Ch. C., 37 years old, tried to cross the border and allegedly drowned in the Rio Bravo. It was reported that she lost her visa and opted to re-enter, but she wanted to do so illegally. To do so, she hired a pollero at the border and did not do it from Oxkutzcab, in order to save a good amount of money.

Regarding the number of migrants returning to Yucatan, she said that this information is provided by the Instituto Nacional de Migración (National Institute of Migration).

Currently, there are more than 200,000 Yucatecans living in the United States, a good number of whom usually spend the Christmas holidays in the state.

In January the price of the passport will be increased, which is published in the Official Journal of the Federation; surely in the Chamber of Deputies it will be approved in the income budget, but there is still no official amount.

Additionally, he added that there are 50% discounts for the disabled and senior citizens.

Regarding the space that will be set aside for the exhibition of Yucatecan artists, she said that they will be there every month and they hope to support the maximum number of exhibitors.

Yesterday they began with Doña Way, the Gallery, which exhibited jaguars and ocelots, Veneradamx, Thymessia and Soho Galleries.

For example, Thymessia exhibits hammocks that, rather than being used as handicrafts, are shown as a work of art.

The inauguration was also attended by the director of the Instituto Yucateco de Emprendedores (Iyem), Antonio González Blanco; the director of the Dragón Rojo gallery, Mónica González Dillon; as well as the director of Thymesia, Alejandro Cazola Fernández, among others.

