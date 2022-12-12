200 years of Mexico-U.S. relations: AMLO to receive commission of U.S. officials on Dec. 12

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that he will meet with a U.S. commission next Monday, December 12 at 11:00 a.m. to commemorate 200 years of Mexico-U.S. relations.

During the morning press conference, the Mexican president confirmed the meeting, in which he said he will meet with representatives of his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden; however, he pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) will announce the names of the attendees in the next few hours.

“On Monday a commission from the US government is coming, we are going to have a meeting because we are going to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the relationship between Mexico and the United States,” he said at the National Palace. “On December 12, 1822, relations began,” the President recalled.

North American Leaders Summit

This meeting will take place weeks before the North American Leaders’ Summit, to be held on January 9 and 10 in Mexico City.

López Obrador will first meet with Joe Biden on Monday, January 9 and the three leaders (AMLO, Biden and Justin Trudeau) will hold a trilateral session on January 10.

The U.S. and Canada have not formally confirmed those dates, but the plan is moving forward, said people familiar with the matter.

It will be the second summit, known as the Three Amigos, since former President Barack Obama’s administration, the first being in 2021. The meetings were shelved during President Donald Trump’s tenure because of his demand to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and his insistence that Mexico pay for a border wall.

U.S.-Mexico Relations

Relations between the United States of America and the United Mexican States encompass diplomatic, economic, historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

The two countries share a maritime and land border. Several treaties have been concluded between the two nations bilaterally, such as the La Mesilla Sale, and multilaterally, such as the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Both are members of several international organizations, including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum, G-20, United Nations and the Organization of American States.

