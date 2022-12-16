Canadian airline Swoop will start operations of new direct flights from Toronto to Cancun starting January
Additional direct flights from major Canadian cities to the Mexican Caribbean tourist destination of Cancun and Riviera Maya, have been announced by the -Canadian airline Swoop.
This week, Swoop announced new flights to Mexico and the Caribbean from Hamilton, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Abbotsford.
“As Canada’s leading ultra-low-fare airline, we’re thrilled to expand flying in the sun this winter,” said Bob Cummings, President of Swoop.about:blank
“With winter weather upon us, demand for leisure travel to the south is reaching new heights and we are proud to meet that demand with this additional capacity,” he added.
Starting in January, Swoop will restart several services, one of which is Toronto to Cancun. The Toronto to Cancun route will have eight weekly frequencies. An exact date for the relaunch was not provided in the press release.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Claudia Sheinbaum will visit Yucatan to sign an agreement with Mauricio Vila
In an exchange of best practices,.
-
Playback: a birdwatching harmful practice in Yucatan
On the road leading to Vigía.
-
State of Emergency in Perú
What is happening in Peru? Since.
-
AMLO on INE: “In a democracy no one is untouchable”.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador qualified.
-
La Familia Michoacana’s drug lord “El Zule” arrested
Francisco Javier N, El Zuleyma or.
-
No it’s not Colorado… it´s Sonora, Mexico!
The mountains of Sonora were painted.
-
Christmas caravans will travel through Merida neighborhoods starting on Friday, December 16th
Starting this Friday and until the.
-
Roberto, brain dead due to Yucatan police brutality
After hitting his head hard against.
-
Will we have a “cold” Christmas this year in Yucatan?
With the arrival of the winter.
-
AMLO condemns gun attack on Ciro Gomez Leyva
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Leave a Comment