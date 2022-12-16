Canadian airline Swoop will start operations of new direct flights from Toronto to Cancun starting January

Additional direct flights from major Canadian cities to the Mexican Caribbean tourist destination of Cancun and Riviera Maya, have been announced by the -Canadian airline Swoop.

This week, Swoop announced new flights to Mexico and the Caribbean from Hamilton, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Abbotsford.

“As Canada’s leading ultra-low-fare airline, we’re thrilled to expand flying in the sun this winter,” said Bob Cummings, President of Swoop.about:blank

“With winter weather upon us, demand for leisure travel to the south is reaching new heights and we are proud to meet that demand with this additional capacity,” he added.

Starting in January, Swoop will restart several services, one of which is Toronto to Cancun. The Toronto to Cancun route will have eight weekly frequencies. An exact date for the relaunch was not provided in the press release.







