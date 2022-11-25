Zacarías Curi delivers support to local entrepreneurs through “Microyuc Social” and “Microyuc Productive”

Women and men will be able to continue their productive activity, thanks to the programs of the Ministry of Social Development (SEDESOL) “Microyuc Social” and “Microyuc Productivo”, which benefited 20 people from Progreso with financial and in-kind support, which were delivered by Mayor Julian Zacarias Curi and the head of the state agency, Roger Jose Torres Peniche.

PROGRESO, YUCATAN.- The delivery took place in the facilities of the former CENDI, located to the west of the port; there, the mayor thanked the beneficiaries for their confidence in the program and emphasized that his government will continue to work to support entrepreneurs, hand in hand with the state government.

“I am very happy that today you are receiving these inputs and credits, because I know that by providing you with the necessary support for your self-employment, this will allow you to support your families, while at the same time you contribute to the economy of our port,” he said.

For his part, Torres Peniche emphasized that the Governor of the State has the municipality very much in mind, and that this has been partly due to the good results given by Zacarías Curi, who has always shown himself to be a good manager on behalf of his municipality.

After that, the authorities gave 10 people microcredits, and 5 tricycles, they are Gloria Dzul, Filemón Sosa, Ermilio Xool, Ileana Duran and Silvia Cauich. While 5 people were given a hammock warping kit: Lourdes Pantoja, Margarita Tec, Rosa Maria Tec, Dolores Zapata and Aida Lira.

It is worth mentioning that “MicroYuc Social” is a program that consists of granting low-cost credit lines to be able to continue with the productive activity.

While “MicroYuc Productive” consists of granting support in kind, through the delivery of work tools and supplies for the creation or continuation of productive activities in the primary sector such as agriculture, livestock and fishing; in the secondary sector such as manufacturing industry; and in the tertiary sector such as services and commerce.

Finally, this delivery was also attended by the Undersecretary of Social Welfare of Sedesol, Juan Barea Canul, as well as municipal authorities.

TYT Newsroom







