Yucatecan talent recognized in Mexico City during the annual Catrinas Fashion event

The progressive artist Edith Villanueva, once again made the Yucatan proud by demonstrating her great talent during her participation in the catwalk of catrinas and pre-Hispanic goddesses held in Mexico City, with the event called “Catrinas un viaje al cielo 2022” (Catrinas, a journey to heaven 2022).

(SIPSE).- The Catrina’s catwalk was held on November 5 and was organized by the Contemporary Catrinas Association of Mexico City, led by Esmeralda Hinojosa and Ricardo Laconde, where more than 20 catrinas participated, wearing make-up by national artists and costume designers who were presented at the same event with Pre-Hispanic Goddesses.

Villanueva participated in the make-up of the model Sabsuly Ojanguren inspired by the Mayan god of inflammation Ah Puch.

Body Paint Makeup Experience

It is worth mentioning that Edith won in 2020 first place in the National Contest of Body Paint of Catrinas and in the same year she won another contest in the contest at continental level Body Paint Neon, organized by the House of Culture in Iztapalapa.

The body paint artist has her workshop in Progreso where she creates her creations for plays, and makeup for dance performances, carnivals, and Hanal Pixan, among others.

Edith indicated that a body paint job takes her approximately eight hours, depending on the difficulty. She has been doing Body Paint for almost nine years, an art that she is passionate about.

