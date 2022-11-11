Yucatecan students will have 100% scholarships to study engineering careers

To encourage the participation of young Yucatecan women in learning science and new technologies, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal announced that all women who decide to study engineering at the state’s universities will be entitled to a 100% scholarship for enrollment and tuition during their entire career.

At the inauguration of the first Yucatan i6 2022 Congress, Vila Dosal said that his government is working on a promotional campaign in high schools in municipalities and in Merida to encourage this sector to enter these careers that today form the human capital of the future.

In the presence of the Mayor of Merida, Renan Barrera Concha, the Governor informed that next year 10 more engineering classrooms will be opened to guarantee that more young men and women will have the opportunity to study and prepare for a better future for themselves and their families.

In front of Marlene Garayzar Gómez, co-founder of Stori Card and the first Mexican woman to found a credit card unicorn company, Vila Dosal recalled that just in September the Cybersecurity career was opened at the Polytechnic University of Yucatán (UPY), and in January the specialty will be ready.

He also added that this month two laboratories will be ready, one at the UPY and the other at the Metropolitan Technological University (UTM), both in addition to the innovation, design and digital manufacturing and Logistics 4.0 laboratories that were opened last year at the latter university.

Prior to a tour of the Congress stands, the Governor launched the meeting that will bring Yucatecan youth closer to the global megatrends of entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity, gaming and extended reality.

The event held at the Centro de Convenciones y Exposiciones Yucatán Siglo XXI is the only one of its kind in the southeast of the country and will take place on November 9 and 10 with the participation of more than 9 thousand students, both undergraduate and public and private high schools, in order to encourage interest in studying this type of academic programs.

In this regard, the Director of Technology at Accenture Mexico, Viridiana Zurita Zubieta stressed that digital fluency is the axis that unlocks the agility of the workforce, hence the importance of continuing to develop forums and spaces where cutting-edge technology is brought closer to young people.

“All the companies that are participating in this event are convinced that digital transformation empowers organizations to be more efficient and ready for change and constant growth,” he remarked.

In his speech, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha emphasized that Mérida is a pioneer in the issue of digitalization, since with determination and supported by information technologies, it has built a Municipality with better quality of life, where it seeks to reduce poverty and achieve greater equity and sustainability.

He also stated that, thanks to the strategies to simplify procedures, carried out within the regulatory framework to make information accessible through the digitalization service, the Municipality currently has a total of 365 procedures and services, of which 123 are 100% online and 242 are more than 60% advanced in their IT processes.

“Today, for example, we offer citizens options for procedures and payments digitally, through secure platforms that have received the citizen’s endorsement. Proof of this, for example, is that, thanks to this modernization, we have gone from 15,000 online procedures to 150,000 per year,” he said.

He pointed out that the actions supported by information technologies have also benefited citizens, especially young students and families who now have free internet service, available in 206 public spaces in Merida and its 47 precincts.

In his turn, the head of the Secretariat for Research, Innovation and Higher Education of the State (SIIES), Mauricio Cámara Leal, reiterated that this is the first Congress of its kind in the southeast of the country and a two-day intellectual exchange platform, focused on presenting the megatrends in the fields of technology and innovation to generate an active ecosystem in the region, where young people participate in a practical way; in order to consolidate the positioning of Yucatan as one of the technological poles of the country.

Vila at the Expo, courtesy of YAM.

In this first edition there will be more than 53 activities including exhibitions, digital games, robotics competitions, as well as 6 master conferences by experts from Canada, the United States and Spain. There will also be 12 workshops, gaming competitions, robots, capture the flag, entrepreneurship, among other activities that promote innovation and technology in the region.

The meeting is aimed primarily at university students of academic programs related to the information technology industries, as well as for those who can give them some kind of value-added service to them as marketing, business, graphic design, digital animation, among others.

It will also count with the participation of the entire community of the science, technology and innovation ecosystem of Yucatan composed of academia, government, private initiative and civil society.

