Yucatecan families can enjoy “Expo Dinosaurios” from November 20 to January 2

For the entertainment of Yucatecan families, the Government of Mauricio Vila Dosal brings to Yucatan the “Expo Dinosaurios” (Dinosaur Expo), an exhibition that from November 20 to January 2 will offer young and old the unique experience of being among figures with sound and robotic movements of more than 20 species, in a completely free tour.

It will be located in the parking lot of the Unidad Deportiva Inalámbrica, behind the shooting range, and will allow attendees to tour through rooms set with state-of-the-art production, lighting, audiovisual projections and detailed scenarios, which will make them feel like they are walking among dinosaurs.

The inauguration of this exhibition will be this Sunday at noon.

From this date on, it will be open to the general public from Monday to Friday from 4:30 in the afternoon to 8:00 at night and Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 in the morning to 8:00 at night.

Also, from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, school visits will be received. Schools interested in attending should contact Atención Ciudadana del Gobierno del Estado, at telephone number 999 930 3100 Ext. 10110, to learn about the requirements and register their groups’ visit.

The exhibition will have 7 rooms with different environments, as well as more than 20 specimens of different sizes, such as the Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Triceratops, the Brachiosaurus, and even a mammoth, all of them very realistic thanks to their aesthetics and the synchronization of sounds and movements they have.

In addition to the animatronic figures, families will be amazed at a welcome tunnel, a LED time tunnel, screens, a museum, rooms with ambiance, and a playground area.

There will be specialized, fun, and entertaining guides, trained by experts in the field. They will give an explanation of each of the dinosaurs exhibited, as well as curious facts about them.

Through Expo Dinosaurios, the State Government will offer a memorable, interactive, and educational experience, where you can learn science in the company of dinosaurs.

The exhibition offers a memorable and totally avant-garde experience in the field, with various attractions, such as the use of audiovisual projections, light shows, and highly detailed scenarios.

TYT Newsroom







