Yucatecan Fair to be held in Havana by February 2023

Between February and March a Yucatecan supply fair will be held in Havana, Cuba to present alternatives for the government and Cuban companies that are demanding products, informed Mayor Renán Barrera.

He pointed out that last Monday he attended the inauguration of the XXXVIII edition of the Havana International Fair (FIHAV’2022) invited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SER) where the presentation of this expo-supplier in which local companies will participate with the objective of opening new markets.

Renán Barrera pointed out that the call made by the SRE allowed a sample of Yucatecan producers to be presented in the Mexican Pavilion and that the Mexican ambassador in Cuba, Miguel Díaz Reynoso, opened expectations for this event to be held in the Cuban capital in 2023.

He explained that Cuba currently buys foods such as vegetables, pork and fruits from Uruguay, Panama and Canada, and Yucatan has the opportunity to compete with these markets, so an offer of products will be presented, including honey, vegetables and other processed foods for the Cuban market demand.

He stated that, at this moment it is important to establish a commercial maritime route from Progreso to Havana, so we will be working to make this communication route a reality for the transportation of basic supplies to the market of the largest island of the Antilles.

It is a great opportunity, he said, because the demand for food is very great in Cuba, which represents a great opportunity for ships to go loaded with Yucatecan products abroad, which will allow better trade alternatives for Yucatecan companies, he said.

The 38th edition of the International Fair of Havana, (FIHAV’2022) was held for four days in the Cuban capital, to this event traveled a delegation of businessmen accompanied by the mayor of Merida and the Secretary of Economic Development and Labor, Ernesto.

On this subject, Herrera Novelo pointed out that Yucatan is the leading exporter to the largest of the Antillean islands with products such as red grouper, Mayan octopus and lobster, as well as honey, eggs, pork, chicken, glass and aluminum, vegetable oil and hens for an estimated 250 million dollars.

As reported by the organizing committee, representatives from 18 countries attended, bringing together an important network of companies that distribute a wide range of products demanded by the Cuban government.

Since 2017 the Yucatecan business sector has attended this event accumulating important sales and opening new markets for local brands, which has allowed expanding the conditions for exports to the island.

According to data from the Consejo Empresarial Mexicano de Comercio Exterior, A.C (Comse) Yucatecan exports to the island of Cuba have been increasing and currently some 25 companies offer products made in our state with great demand in that country.

It is important to establish that trade conditions with Cuba have had ups and downs due to restrictive policies of the U.S. government since, upon the arrival of President Trump, strict guidelines were set on export products to the island and in some cases the few restrictions were for food products that are in high demand there.

