Yucatecan companies seek to encourage exports to Cuba

Fifty Yucatecan companies will seek to encourage exports to Cuba, so a delegation composed of the Government of Yucatan and representatives of the Private Initiative will participate in the Havana International Fair (Fihav).

(SIPSE).- Yucatan’s exports, as of last year, represented a turnover of close to 900 million Mexican pesos for local producers, and it is expected that this year this amount will reach one billion pesos.

The Havana International Fair, which began on Monday, November 14, is being attended by representatives of the Government of Yucatan and the business chambers of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE).

Yucatan is the country’s leading exporter to the largest of the Antillean islands, with products such as red grouper, Mayan octopus, and lobster, as well as honey, eggs, pork and chicken, glass, aluminum, vegetable oil, and cookies.

The XXXVIII edition of Fihav 2022 will include a Mexican products pavilion, where other states will also present along with Yucatecan companies. According to the organizers, representatives from Jalisco, Nuevo León, Puebla, Veracruz, and the State of Mexico will attend; she will be accompanied by the Secretary of Economy of the Federal Government, Raquel Buenrostro.

The Havana International Fair will be held from November 14 to 18, after being suspended for two years due to the pandemic. Also attending are 18 countries with diverse products and a wide exhibition of products acquired by the Cuban government.

Since 2017, the Yucatecan business sector has attended this event accumulating important sales and opening new markets for local brands, which has allowed expanding the conditions for exports to the island.

The vice president of the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, A.C (Comse), Juan José Abraham Daguer, commented that Yucatecan exports to the Island of Cuba have been increasing and currently some 25 companies offer products made in our state with great demand in that country.

