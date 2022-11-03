Yucatán’s “Take care of your heart” program to be replicated at a national level

At the National Meeting on Cardiometabolic Diseases, the director of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece), Ruy López Ridaura, recognized Yucatán for the “Take care of your heart (Kaláant a puksi’ik’al)” program, which promotes the administration headed by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, with the Pan American and World Health Organizations (PAHO/WHO), and will serve as a model to be replicated throughout the country.

The state presented major advances in this framework, with the Hearts strategy and Infarction Code, thus complying with the instruction of the head of the Ministry of Health (SSY), Mauricio Sauri Vivas, to reinforce the prevention of conditions to said organ, through comprehensive and professional care, to the patients who come to the units of the branch, throughout the territory, informed the person in charge of Nutrition and Chronic Diseases of the unit, Ileana Fajardo Niquete.

Likewise, she pointed out that other key actions to achieve these successes were, first, that the personnel of the sector use risk calculators, in daily consultations, which were integrated into the files in the virtual platform of the institution, and second, a follow-up card to measure progress and detect users’ medical needs, with high utility for feedback.

During the aforementioned meeting, Yucatán stated that, since February 2020, members of the management group have been trained; From March to September of the same year, Hearts began virtual training and the provision of electronic equipment, in Sanitary Jurisdictions 1 and 2, and from July to December, this scheme was strengthened, with the signing of technical cooperation agreements, between SSY and PAHO/WHO.

In March, the units of Jurisdiction number 3 were formed, and when the, “Take care of your heart” program was launched, the result of the sum of efforts between the aforementioned institutions and Cenaprece; so far in 2022, 80 local health units are already part of this campaign.

Finally, he commented that the package of comprehensive actions for the prevention of heart disease includes a review of records, technical measurement of blood pressure levels, supply of medications, delivery of educational materials that promote good habits, and use of the risk calculator for the benefit of patients.

