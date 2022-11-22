Yucatan’s presence stands out at the International Balloon Fair of Leon 2022

Yucatan’s participation as a special guest stood out at the International Balloon Fair of Leon 2022 (FIG), one of the main hot air balloon festivals in the world that attracts the attention of thousands of visitors from different parts of the world who learned about the gastronomy, culture and natural beauties of Yucatan as part of the tourism strategy promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to favor economic dynamics through the promotion of the state.

As part of its participation in the 20th edition of the FIG, which takes place from November 18 to 21, Yucatan captivated the more than 400,000 national and foreign visitors who attend this event by exhibiting its attractions, where the state had a presence with the Yucatan hot air balloon, a stand in the gastronomic area where tastings of local products are offered, activations with “you and me” chairs made by Yucatecan students, figures that represent the culture of the state such as hammocks, flamingos and photo opportunity spaces where attendees learn about the identity of Yucatan.

On behalf of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, Michelle Fridman, head of the Secretariat of Tourism Development (Sefotur), attended the inauguration of this festival in which Yucatan carries out an important promotion to continue attracting more tourism that benefits the economy of Yucatecan families who depend on this sector, strengthening strategic alliances between destinations in Mexico and other parts of the world, with the intention of increasing the number of visitors to the state.

During the opening ceremony at the Metropolitan Park of Leon, together with the federal Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marques, and the Governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodriguez Vallejo, the state official pointed out that this is a great opportunity to show all attendees the advantages and tourist attractions of Yucatan, as well as the culture that makes the state stand out around the world.

In addition, Michelle Fridman added, we are promoting the new air routes available to the state, which is increasingly connected by air, such as the Merida-Leon flight of Volaris, which resumed operations this weekend with two weekly frequencies; as well as the Viva Aerobus airline, which will increase from 2 to 4 frequencies on December 18th, connecting Merida with Bajio with a more direct trip without having to make stops and with a frequency that will help increase tourism in both states and generate business relations.

He also highlighted that today, Yucatan is a center that promotes regional development in the south of Mexico, few destinations have as many advantages as the capital: Merida, with an unbeatable geographic location, excellent connectivity with the rest of the country, and international destinations, a great variety of activities to do, but above all that of a city that manages to mix the contemporary with the vestiges of a millenary civilization.

The sky of Leon will receive during this festival 200 hot air balloons, of which 30 are special figures and among which stands out a balloon of the Little Prince that measures more than 30 meters high, weighs 200 kilograms, and has a volume of 2,800 cubic meters and will make its first official flight after tests in the community of Annonay in France. In addition, other special figures such as Elvis, El Mandril, Tiger, Party, Ayrton Senna’s helmet, Tupuna Moai, and Cheesy, among others.

Also, pilots arrived from 20 countries including France, Chile, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Belgium, Lithuania, Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Luxembourg, which joins for the first time to this meeting, as well as the visit of the Aerial Sports Federation of Turkey.

The International Balloon Festival has achieved great media impact and international projection, adding a total of approximately 5 million registered attendees over its last 20 editions and is the meeting point of cultures, languages, colors, traditions, diversity, and a show that brings together the best pilots, the most incredible and majestic balloons that, year after year attracts thousands of people who enjoy this great colorful show. There are also alternative shows, magical nights, and concerts with international artists.

In this way, the strategy headed by Vila Dosal to make Yucatan known in every part of the country and the world, taking a piece of the state to these places, translates into more visitors, investments, and opportunities that contribute to the state’s economy, benefiting the finances of Yucatecan families with employment opportunities with better conditions.

